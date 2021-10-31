Amundi Takes $41.86 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,308,691 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859,000. Amundi owned about 0.26% of Franklin Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,513,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,811,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 12.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,970 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

