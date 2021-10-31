Amundi Takes $39.67 Million Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 239,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,665,000. Amundi owned about 0.61% of MSA Safety at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 258.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $153.03 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $129.37 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 0.94.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952. 6.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.