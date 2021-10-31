Amundi Takes $32.19 Million Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 689,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,191,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.74. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

VNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

