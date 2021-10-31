Amundi Makes New Investment in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 323,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,367,000. Amundi owned 0.73% of Carter’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,526 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1,144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 603,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,235,000 after purchasing an additional 554,739 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after purchasing an additional 538,330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,514,000 after purchasing an additional 361,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4,687.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 291,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 285,616 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRI. Wedbush began coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $98.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.09.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

