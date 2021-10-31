Amundi Invests $40.74 Million in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 188,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,737,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21,514.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $230.54 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.69.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,601 shares of company stock worth $95,010,872. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

