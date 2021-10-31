Amundi Acquires Shares of 306,310 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 306,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,099,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

NYSE:BXP opened at $113.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.09.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

