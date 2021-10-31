AmonD (AMON) Reaches Market Cap of $1.12 Million

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. AmonD has a market cap of $1.12 million and $6,035.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AmonD has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00069872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00074168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00105784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,634.26 or 1.00014239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,212.85 or 0.06948955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022939 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 835,030,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

