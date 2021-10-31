Ameritas Investment Company LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,567 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,350 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,942,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,304 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,534,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,132,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,757 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $37.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

