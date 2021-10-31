Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned 0.87% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLG. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,931,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,087,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,992,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,252,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MMLG opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.73. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

