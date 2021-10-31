Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $572,588,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after buying an additional 1,011,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after buying an additional 862,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $187.48 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $142.53 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.50. The company has a market cap of $173.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

