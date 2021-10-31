Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 16,291 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 5,617.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,291 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 341,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,876,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 193.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,171,000 after buying an additional 101,927 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $111.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.60 and a 200 day moving average of $111.21.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.