Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 24,500 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PWV stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

