Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s previous close.

AMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $302.13 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $157.83 and a 1-year high of $307.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

