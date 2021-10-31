American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.50

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

AMSWA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on American Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $963.08 million, a P/E ratio of 107.15 and a beta of 0.55.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,163.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,704 shares of company stock worth $837,185 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

About American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

