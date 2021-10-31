American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.06. American Software reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMSWA. TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group began coverage on American Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $963.08 million, a PE ratio of 107.15 and a beta of 0.55. American Software has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $29.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,163.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,704 shares of company stock worth $837,185. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in American Software in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Earnings History and Estimates for American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

