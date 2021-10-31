American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,092 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 1.9% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $173.78 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $134.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.89.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.65.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

