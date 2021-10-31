American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

ACC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $53.72 on Friday. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

