Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Joseph W. Sutton Sells 34,000 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $2,727,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph W. Sutton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,000 shares of Ameresco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $675,700.00.

NYSE AMRC opened at $82.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.29. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $82.82.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. Research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

