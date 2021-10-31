AMEPAY Market Cap Reaches $2.88 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and $311,055.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00069624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00074528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00105347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,566.04 or 0.99867256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.46 or 0.06907994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00022651 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

