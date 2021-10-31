Amedisys (AMED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Amedisys to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Amedisys has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.370-$6.490 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amedisys to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $169.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $137.82 and a 1 year high of $325.12.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.06.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amedisys stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Amedisys worth $32,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

