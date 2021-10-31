Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $225.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.50.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $185.83 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $189.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.29 and a 200 day moving average of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -138.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 136,144 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after buying an additional 76,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,696,000 after acquiring an additional 31,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 562.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,655,000 after acquiring an additional 459,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

