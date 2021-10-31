Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Capital International Ltd. CA’s 4th Largest Position

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 5.0% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $90,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,372.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,377.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3,385.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,115.17.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

