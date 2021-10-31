Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.46 Million

Equities analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will post sales of $162.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $176.84 million and the lowest is $151.70 million. Amarin posted sales of $156.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $641.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.60 million to $701.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $694.65 million, with estimates ranging from $526.73 million to $888.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amarin.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amarin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.47.

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. boosted its position in Amarin by 15.3% during the first quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 6,790,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP boosted its position in Amarin by 22.7% during the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amarin by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,339,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,365,000 after acquiring an additional 363,813 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 17.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,790,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 706,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 36.4% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

AMRN traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $4.77. 2,363,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,917. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.48 and a beta of 2.24.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.