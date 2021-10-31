Amalgamated Bank Purchases 179,363 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 435.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,363 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.89.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,219 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.