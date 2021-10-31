Amalgamated Bank Has $8.29 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 417.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,044 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,465,000 after acquiring an additional 876,022 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after buying an additional 845,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,140,000 after buying an additional 438,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,768,000 after buying an additional 234,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.38.

NYSE AVB opened at $236.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.28 and a fifty-two week high of $241.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 73.19%.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.