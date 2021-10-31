Amalgamated Bank Has $8.08 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 295.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 38.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 68.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $433.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $311.80 and a twelve month high of $436.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $402.54 and its 200 day moving average is $380.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

