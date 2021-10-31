Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 366.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,850 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 17.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 581.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLT stock opened at $143.95 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $149.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.10.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.53.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

