Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $1.45 Million Position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $165,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ NVSA opened at $9.76 on Friday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.71.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA).

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.