Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $2.47 Million in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Radware by 49.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Radware by 82.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Radware by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 119,536 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Radware by 799.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 252,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Radware in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $35.43 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.72, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

