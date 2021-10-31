Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $1.70 Million in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.55% of Elevation Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELEV. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevation Oncology stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($4.46). Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELEV. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.10 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevation Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.37.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

