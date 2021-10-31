Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 150,000 Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.26% of Homology Medicines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 750,083 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,691,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after purchasing an additional 705,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 570,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after buying an additional 493,007 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,103,000. Institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $327.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.43. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

