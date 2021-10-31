Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 100,002 SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.99% of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBEA. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000.

Shares of SBEA stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.74.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

