Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 100,000 Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.35% of Codex DNA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,227,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,082,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,400,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,400,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DNAY. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Codex DNA in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Codex DNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ DNAY opened at $9.24 on Friday. Codex DNA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 18.67, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Codex DNA, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

