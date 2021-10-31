Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $728,000. HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in Kernel Group by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 546,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 346,700 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,855,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Shares of KRNL stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

