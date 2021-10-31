Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 75,000 CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in CVRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,288,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,734,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CVRX opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53. CVRx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($48.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($21.27) by ($27.21). The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

