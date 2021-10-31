Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Short Interest Update

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, an increase of 79.4% from the September 30th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 848.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGTF opened at $48.77 on Friday. Altus Group has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $52.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average is $48.89.

Get Altus Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASGTF. TD Securities began coverage on Altus Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 target price on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.