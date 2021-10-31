Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $3,500.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $29.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $110.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $116.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $142.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,965.41 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,604.46 and a 1 year high of $2,982.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,831.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2,626.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 106.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total value of $39,684,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total value of $37,844,469.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,299 shares of company stock valued at $492,039,141. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.