Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Increased to $3,150.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $26.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $25.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $29.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $30.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $31.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $120.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $32.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $37.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $38.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $151.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $191.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $243.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,965.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,831.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,626.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,604.46 and a 52-week high of $2,982.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 106.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total value of $8,625,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total value of $39,684,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,299 shares of company stock worth $492,039,141 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

