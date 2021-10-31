Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s Largest Position

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,142,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52,223 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.3% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,788,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,960.92 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,601.57 and a 12-month high of $2,973.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,819.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2,588.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 106.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,122.25.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

