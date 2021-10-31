Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Blue Pool Management Ltd.

Blue Pool Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.2% of Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,965.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,604.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2,982.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,831.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,626.59. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 106.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,299 shares of company stock valued at $492,039,141. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

