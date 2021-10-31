Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,639,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,640,000 after buying an additional 1,361,423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,431,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $652,983,000 after buying an additional 1,253,996 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3,983.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 914,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after buying an additional 892,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,244,000 after buying an additional 687,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,950,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALSN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.90.

ALSN stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

