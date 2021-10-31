Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 13,860 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,860 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 28.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at $3,314,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 419,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after acquiring an additional 107,247 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $73.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.79.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The company had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. The business’s revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.90.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

