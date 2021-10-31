Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Position in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.13% of TWO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TWO during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TWO during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in TWO during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in TWO during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in TWO during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWOA opened at $9.75 on Friday. two has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TWO to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

About TWO

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

