Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 817,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.75% of Burcon NutraScience at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRCN. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. 6.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Burcon NutraScience from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

BRCN opened at $1.35 on Friday. Burcon NutraScience Co. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $146.62 million, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Burcon NutraScience Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

