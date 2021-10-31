Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,034 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 7.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 13.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 30.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after purchasing an additional 67,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,700.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $77.44 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

