Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of Laureate Education worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Laureate Education by 71.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Laureate Education by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Laureate Education by 88.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Laureate Education by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAUR. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $19.02.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $7.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Laureate Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.88%.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.