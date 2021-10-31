Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Cut to $134.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.18% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.61.
NYSE ADS opened at $85.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average of $104.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $49.84 and a 1-year high of $128.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth $49,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth $63,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alliance Data Systems Company Profile
Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.
Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.