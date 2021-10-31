Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Cut to $134.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.61.

NYSE ADS opened at $85.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average of $104.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $49.84 and a 1-year high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth $49,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth $63,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

