Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.89 million.Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.180-$0.180 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,472. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a PE ratio of 104.25. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 2,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $93,041.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $248,761.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,141.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,990 shares of company stock valued at $15,086,576 in the last 90 days. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

