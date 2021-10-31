Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Position Reduced by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,297 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGM. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 583.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $248,761.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,141.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 2,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $93,041.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,990 shares of company stock worth $15,086,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

ALGM opened at $33.36 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.25.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

