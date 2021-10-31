Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,000 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the September 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $728,317. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,375,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,483,000 after purchasing an additional 186,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 81.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,993,000 after purchasing an additional 159,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after purchasing an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $23,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $175.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $129.37 and a 12-month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.